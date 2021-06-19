Eleven people were injured Saturday when a church van and another vehicle collided on an Arkansas highway, authorities said.

Two of the injured were children who were airlifted to hospitals in critical condition, said Dave Parker, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The other victims were stabilized at hospitals, he said. All the injured were in the van, Parker said.

Eleven people in a church van, shown above, were injured Saturday when the vehicle collided with another on an Arkansas highway. KAIT-TV

The collision occurred Saturday afternoon on Highway 67 when a small truck struck the van as it made a U-turn near the town of Corning, he said.

Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller told NBC affiliate KAIT of Jonesboro that the van was from Tennessee, and the truck may have been carrying fish.

A conclusive cause of the collision was still under investigation.