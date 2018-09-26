Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An 11-month-old American boy died after getting off a flight from Qatar to India Wednesday morning, according to the airline.

The baby's family alerted airport staff that Arnav Varma was ill when the Qatar Airways plane from Doha landed in Hyderabad, the airline said in a statement. The flight lasted about three and a half hours, according to flight records.

Varma arrived at Apollo Medical Center in Hyderabad, already dead, at 2:29 a.m., about 50 minutes after the flight landed, according to his death certificate, which noted he had a red mark on his forehead when his body was brought to the hospital.

Varma was from New Jersey and his father, Anil Varma Alluri, is from Hyderabad, the certificate said.