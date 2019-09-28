Breaking News Emails
An 11-month-old boy died after he and his twin sister were left in a hot car for hours while their father was at work, police said.
The incident happened Friday at Sunny King Honda in Oxford, Alabama, about 60 miles east of Birmingham.
Police were called to the car dealership just before noon, and when they arrived learned that the twin boy and girl had been left in the vehicle for over three hours, chief Bill Partridge told NBC News.
The baby boy died and his sister is said to be doing OK, according to Partridge. The Calhoun County coroner told NBC affiliate WVTM in Birmingham that the boy's death was due to heat.
Police have not released the names of the children or their father.
The children's father is an employee at Sunny King Honda. He told authorities he realized he had left his children in the car when their mother called and asked about them, AL.com reports.
When contacted Saturday afternoon, the car dealership declined to comment on the incident.
According to the National Safety Council, 43 children have died in hot car deaths in the U.S. so far this year.