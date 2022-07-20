An 11-month old baby boy is dead after being left in a parked vehicle in Tallahassee for an "extended period," police said.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Tuesday it was conducting a death investigation into the incident.

It said the baby was found in the parked vehicle at the 1700 block of Mahan Center Boulevard.

"The child was left in a parked vehicle for an extended period of time and sadly succumbed to his injuries," the department said.

The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported that the vehicle had been parked outside a local hospice facility called Big bend Hospice.

TPD spokesperson Heather Merritt told the newspaper that employees at the medical facility had “called 911 regarding the child in the vehicle.”

Police were not able to definitively confirm whether the death was heat-related, the newspaper reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, it said.

If the death was related to heatstroke, it would represent the 11th pediatric vehicular heatstroke death in the United States so far this year and the second in Florida, according to NoHeatStroke.org, which tracks hot car deaths across the country.

Last year, there were 23 such deaths, according to the website, with three unfolding in Florida.

Last week, a 3-year-old boy died after being found unconscious inside a car near the education center where his parents work as temperatures neared triple digits in South Florida.

In that case, officers had rushed to the 700 block of Northwest 173rd Street in Miami Gardens at about 3:47 p.m. “in reference to an unresponsive juvenile, inside of a vehicle,” Miami Gardens Police Detective Diana Delgado-Gourgue said.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital, where the juvenile was pronounced deceased by doctors,” Delgado-Gourgue said.

The child was identified as Sholom Tauber, with the Miami-Dade County medical examiner listing his cause of death as hyperthermia and the manner of death as an “accident."