Watch live: McConnell speaks about impeachment on Senate floor

11 people injured when man crashes van into Washington clothing store

The driver has been arrested for suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault, while a female passenger was arrested for shoplifting, police said.

Van slams into store, injuring 11 people

Dec. 17, 201900:28

Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Minyvonne Burke

Eleven people were injured, three of them critically, after a man crashed his van into a Washington state clothing store Monday night.

The crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the Ross Dress for Less in Burien, about 11 miles south of Seattle. King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the driver of the van was waiting in the parking lot as a woman was inside the store shoplifting.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings.

After she ran out and got into the vehicle, the driver took off "at a pretty high rate of speed" striking a car in the parking lot before smashing through the store's front window, Abbott said.

The van went past the registers and came to a stop near the clothing section, authorities said.

The van struck a stroller that had a 2-year-old boy inside it. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Abbott said.

A 41-year-old man and another person, believed to be in their 30s, were also hospitalized in critical condition. Eight others were also injured in the crash.

"Fire and deputies got here really quickly on scene and were able to start treating victims right away, and that is most likely how we didn't lose anybody. Everybody is alive so far and everybody has been transported and being treated at the best hospitals that we have," Abbott said.

The driver of the van, a 51-year-old man, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular assault, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. The female passenger was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant and for shoplifting.

The crash remains under investigation.

Image: Minyvonne BurkeMinyvonne Burke

Minyvonne Burke is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.