Nearly a dozen soldiers at Fort Bliss, Texas were injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise Thursday, according to the Army.

Of the 11 who were injured, two are in critical condition and all are under medical observation, the Army said.

Lt. Col Allie Payne, public affairs officer for the 1st Armored Division, said further details will be released as they become available.

The public affairs office at Fort Bliss was not reachable by telephone early Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.