11-year-girl is lone survivor of Michigan plane crash

An 11-year-old girl was the only survivor of a plane crash on Saturday on Beaver Island, an island on Lake Michigan, according to authorities and local reports.

The commercial aircraft, carrying the five passengers, was arriving at Welke Airport, just off Michigan’s northern peninsula, when it crashed, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office.

A tweet from the U.S. Coast Guard said that two of the passengers survived, but later reports from officials stated four people, including the girl's father, died.

The helicopter crew members landed and offered assistance and were able to hoist and transport an 11-year-old-female and a male adult to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, MI. Chest compressions were being conducted on the 11-year-old in route to the hospital. — USCG Great Lakes (@USCGGreatLakes) November 13, 2021

The girl was airlifted to McLaren Hospital in Petoskey, Michigan.

As she was being transported, medical personnel began giving her chest compressions, according to the Coast Guard's tweet.

Officials said they're still in the process of contacting the victims' families and have not released the identities of those involved in the crash.

It was not immediately clear what caused the twin-engine Britten-Norman plane to crash.