11-year-old boy arrested in Chicago carjacking attempt

An 11-year-old boy was arrested early Monday in an attempted carjacking in Chicago, police said.

Police said the boy, who was not identified, was one of the people who tried to take a 48-year-old woman’s vehicle around 3:50 a.m. in a South Side neighborhood.

He was arrested on a charge of of attempted vehicular hijacking, according to police.

The child was not identified by police. More details were not released Monday. The boy is expected to appear in juvenile court Tuesday, police said.

Children around that age have been arrested in carjackings in Chicago in the past.

Police Superintendent David Brown at a February press conference commented on the young age of people being arrested for carjackings, saying half were juveniles, "and many are repeat offenders."

Brown called it a “sobering statistic” and said that the police vehicular hijacking task force would be expanded, but that it also shows the importance of resources for young people.

In January, an 11-year-old was arrested in connection with the gunpoint robbery of a vehicle from two women in November, police said at the time.

Last month, a 13-year-old boy was arrested in the vehicle hijackings of three rideshare drivers that occurred over two days in late May, police have said.

In May, a Chicago police officer shot and wounded a 13-year-old boy after authorities alleged he fled from a car linked to a carjacking.

Police have said that officers were trying to stop the stolen Honda Accord. Brown said at the time that the boy turned towards officers as they chased him on foot, and one officer fired.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which is investigating the shooting, has said no weapon was recovered. A federal lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother in late May says that the child was shot needlessly, that he put his hands up as commanded, and that he was shot in the back.