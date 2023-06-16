An 11-year-old boy was among those killed by the tornado that flattened a Texas town

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The youngest victim of a tornado that destroyed a small city in the Texas Panhandle and killed three people was an 11-year-old boy, authorities said Friday.

Matthew Ramirez was identified by the Ochiltree County Sheriff's Office as one of the three victims of the twister that roared through the city of Perryton on Thursday, leaving death and destruction in its wake.

Ramirez was at his family's trailer when he died, the department said.

The other two victims were Becky Randall, who was in her 60s and was working at her print shop when she died, and Cindy Bransgrove, also in her 60s, who was at a food bank when she perished, the department said.

Damaged pickup trucks sit among debris after a tornado passed through a residential area in Perryton, Texas, on June 15, 2023. David Erickson / AP

The sad announcement came as rescue crews continued to search the ruins and more than 50 people were being treated for injuries at Ochiltree General Hospital in Perryton.

The tornado caused “a lot of damage,” especially to mobile homes and businesses, Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard told NBC affiliate KAMR of Amarillo earlier.