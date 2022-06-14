11-year-old, 2 adults missing after being swept into Milwaukee drainage ditch after storm

A child and two adults are missing after being swept into a drainage ditch Monday night following heavy rain, Milwaukee police said.

Witnesses told officers that at around 6 p.m. on Monday an 11-year-old child slipped into the ditch that leads to the Kinnickinnic River. Two men, ages 34 and 37, went in to rescue the child.

“Unfortunately, due to the heavy rains we received earlier in the day all three were swept down the river,” Milwaukee Police Captain Eric Pfeiffer said at a Monday night news conference.

He said authorities believe the child was playing and "unfortunately it went wrong."

Rescue and drive teams were dispatched to search for the group, who remain missing.

Milwaukee Fire Assistant Chief Dewayne Smoots said the water is deep and moving fast, posing a risk for the rescue teams. A team was not able to enter the tunnel Monday night because "we have no idea what was going on in that tunnel," he said.

"So it was hard for us to put people in there and go through the tunnel," Smoots said.

He said that debris can get trapped inside the tunnel and it's possible that the group got stuck on some of the debris. Smoots said aside from the tunnel, the entire drainage ditch was searched.

Police did not reveal the relationship between the three people but said they are familiar with each other.

Milwaukee was hit by a severe storm and torrential downpour on Monday that left streets flooded, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ-TV of Milwaukee.