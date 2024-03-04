11-year-old girl suffers possible shark bite at Hawaii surf spot

An 11-year-old girl suffered a possible shark bite at a surf spot in Hawaii on Saturday, according to local officials.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to a possible shark bite on Saturday afternoon on Oahu.

“The 911 call came in just before 1:30 p.m. for an 11-year-old girl who may have suffered a shark bite to her left foot at [a] spot known as ‘Rainbows’ in Ka‘a‘awa,” Shayne Enright from the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said in a statement on NBC News.

The Ka'a'awa Valley seen from the ocean in Oahu, Hawaii. Alamy Stock Photo

“A witness described seeing what appeared to be a small reef shark in the area,” Enright added.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and her parents declined EMS transport to an emergency room.

Honolulu Ocean Safety is working to post warning signs in the area.

According to the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shark incident website, this would be the state’s first shark encounter in 2024.