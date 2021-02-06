115 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

More than 100 inmates took over a section of the City Justice Center in downtown St. Louis, injuring a corrections officer at the facility, officials said.

The incident began Saturday morning and is still ongoing, according to Jacob Long, the spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Police and firefighters were at the scene and closed the area surrounding the building, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

The group of about 115 prisoners threw items out of broken windows and started a small fire inside the jail, Long said. He told KSDK that it was a "very dangerous disturbance."

Chairs and other items were scattered across the street and at least one car had a shattered windshield, the outlet reported. Several of the inmates were seen holding signs and chanting.

A male corrections officer was injured during the incident and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

As of Friday, there were 633 inmates at the Justice Center. Police told KSDK that all of the inmates are secured inside the building.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.