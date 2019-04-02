Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 2, 2019, 4:25 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Fourteen nurses and two other staff members in the labor and delivery ward of a Sacramento hospital have given birth or will give birth this year.

Ten maternity ward nurses at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento are pregnant — with three due June 4 — while four more have had babies since January, according to NBC affiliate KCRA. A ward receptionist and a woman on the housekeeping staff are also pregnant.

Last month, Maine Medical Center announced that nine nurses on their labor and delivery floor were pregnant, with due dates between April and July.

Jennifer Genovese, one of the pregnant nurses at Sutter, knew she and her colleagues had that number beat.

“If you drink the water at work, you will get pregnant,” she said.