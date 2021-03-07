12-year-old arrested for armed carjacking spree in Washington, D.C.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday by police after attempting multiple armed carjackings in the Washington, D.C., area.

The boy tried to carjack three vehicles and successfully carjacked a fourth, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The four incidents occurred within an hour in Northeast D.C. on Thursday, March 4.

Police said the incidents began around 6:30 p.m. when two suspects, one of them brandishing a handgun, approached a person and told the driver to exit the vehicle.

“The victim did not comply and fled the scene,” police said in a statement.

About 45 minutes later, the suspects approached a second person who was seated in their car. One of the suspects displaying a handgun demanded the man exit the vehicle. He refused the suspect’s orders and left the scene.

Then, five minutes later, at 7:20 p.m., the pair made a third attempt and told an individual to hand over the keys to their car before the suspects fled the scene on foot.

However, in the fourth incident, the suspects approached a woman seated in her car. One of the suspects with a handgun demanded the woman exit the vehicle. She complied and the suspects drove off in the woman’s car.

Shortly after, police said “one of the suspects was apprehended” and the “victim’s vehicle was recovered.” A 12-year-old boy from Southeast D.C. was arrested by the police the same day and charged. Officials said they are still searching for another suspect captured on a surveillance camera.

The police said they are offering up to ten thousand dollars for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.