12-year-old boy fatally shoots intruder who tried to rob grandmother, family says

A 12-year-old boy fatally shot a man who forced his way into an apartment with an accomplice in North Carolina, authorities said Monday.

Goldsboro police responded to a report of a shooting on South William Street at about 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police said two masked people forced their way into the apartment, demanded money and shot one of the residents, Linda Ellis, 73, whom a family member identified as the boy's grandmother.

The boy shot at the intruders, causing them to flee, police said.

Police said they found Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro, at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. Herring and Ellis were taken to a hospital, where Herring was pronounced dead. Ellis was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Goldsboro is about 55 miles southeast of Raleigh, the state capital.

Evidence suggests that Herring was one of the two intruders, police said. The second suspect has not been arrested.

A police spokesperson declined to confirm the relationship between Ellis and the boy. Ellis' great niece, Chiquita Coley, told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that the boy is Ellis' grandson. Coley and Ellis could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

No charges are expected to be filed against the boy.