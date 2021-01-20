12-year-old boy swept to sea by wave in northern California

A multiagency search for a 12-year-old boy swept out to sea in northern California on Monday has been suspended, according to officials.

The boy was pulled into the ocean at Cowell Beach in the city of Half Moon Bay, about 25 miles south of San Francisco, on Monday, according to the Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit. An adult and 8-year-old were also pulled in by the wave, but were eventually pushed back to shore after being "beaten up by waves," according to Cal Fire. The 12-year-old was pulled under the water about 100 yards offshore.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Cal Fire, the California Highway Patrol, officials with California State Parks, and the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office responded, according to the sheriff's office. Boats, helicopters and drones were all deployed in the search.

But on Tuesday, the Coast Guard said the search had been suspended and a body had not been found, according to SFGate.com.

While the temperature was warm over the holiday weekend, winds were high, and the National Weather Service's Bay Area office repeatedly warned that waves could reach up to 25 feet. "Please use caution if you're at the coast and #neverTurnYourBackToTheOcean," the weather service cautioned in a tweet Monday.