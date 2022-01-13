13-year-old suffers apparent fentanyl overdose at Connecticut school, campus evacuated

A seventh-grader apparently overdosed on fentanyl at a Connecticut middle school on Thursday, prompting police to clear the campus, officials said.

Drug Enforcement Agency agents, state police and Hartford police were scouring Sport and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford following the evacuation, officials said.

The 13-year-old victim collapsed in a gymnasium, but the drug was apparently taken elsewhere on campus.

"It is believed that the student ingested something in the classroom," Hartford Public Schools Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez told reporters.

It wasn't immediately clear if the school would be in session on Friday.

"Our entire community is praying for this child in the hospital and for his family. And again (I) make an ask of every parent to talk with your kids and make sure they know how serious and how dangerous any unknown substance can be and any drug can be," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

"Please have that conversation tonight. We're talking about seventh graders. It's never too early to have that conversation."

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.