$1.3 billion Powerball jackpot, 4th largest in history, claimed in Oregon

The $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot has been claimed in Oregon after a lucky lotto player came forward on Monday, officials announced.

The winning ticket was told at the Plaid Pantry at 6060 NE Columbia Boulevard in Portland, Oregon Lottery said in a release.

This Powerball jackpot was the fourth largest in history and the eighth largest of all U.S. jackpot games, Oregon Lottery said.

"Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn that one of our 104 Oregon stores sold the $1.3 billion dollar Powerball ticket,” Plaid Pantry President and CEO Jonathan Polonsky said in the release.

"Proceeds from the Oregon Lottery fund many programs that benefit everyone in the state, and we’ve been a proud partner with the Oregon Lottery since the very beginning," Polonsky said. "Congratulations to our lucky customer from our over 700 Plaid associates!"

This isn't Plaid Pantry's first lotto ticket tango however, as it sold other large Oregon jackpot prizes, such as a $3.3 million Megabucks ticket last summer.

The ticket holder isn't the only winner to enjoy a windfall — the Plaid Pantry store that sold the ticket will receive a $100,000 bonus.

There are extensive security and vetting measures which must take place before a winner can officially be announced.

"This is an unprecedented jackpot win for Oregon Lottery," Oregon Lottery Director Mike Wells said. "It requires us to be diligent in our process before a winner is verified and awarded the prize money. Given the size of the prize, we’re triple checking every step of the way."