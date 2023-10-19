13 cows dead in Connecticut tractor trailer rollover

7 cows were killed, and another 6 euthanized, after a tractor trailer carrying them rolled over while exiting a highway in Connecticut early Thursday morning, officials said.

The tractor trailer was carrying 44 cows when it rolled over on an off-ramp of Interstate 84 in Newtown, Connecticut State Police said in a statement. The driver was not injured.

The scene of the accident on Newton, Conn. WVIT

Officials from the state’s Department of Agriculture and Department of Transportation arrived on the scene and determined that six of the cows should be euthanized for their injuries following a consultation with a state veterinarian.

The 31 remaining animals were loaded onto a new trailer and will also be evaluated by state veterinarians.

"The decision to euthanize was made in coordination with the owner based upon the circumstances present and to prevent further suffering of the animals," the Department of Agriculture said in a statement. "The meat from these animals is not fit for human consumption."

The department said the trailer was moving the cattle from Maine to Ohio, NBC Connecticut reported.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was also called to the accident to address a fuel spill.

All westbound lanes of I-84 were shut down due to the crash.