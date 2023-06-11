13 injured in shootings, stabbings and car accidents in Syracuse, N.Y., following chaotic mass gathering

More than a dozen people were either shot, stabbed or hit by cars in a chaotic scene in Syracuse, N.Y., early Sunday morning after police responded to shots fired at a "large gathering of hundreds of people," according to a release from the Syracuse Police Department.

When police arrived on the scene at 12:22 a.m. Sunday they found multiple injured people in what appeared to a mixture of assaults and accidents.

Four people, ranging in age from 17 to 22, were found with gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies.

Six people, ranging in age from 17 to 25, had lacerations to their heads and body in what were apparent stabbing attacks.

And finally, three people between ages 22 and 23 were assessed with "abrasions" after being hit by cars. It appears they were unintentionally struck while people were trying to flee the scene, according to police.

Police said all 13 victims, who were found at the scene or at local hospitals, are expected to recover from their injuries.

It's unclear what preceded the 911 call and whether the apparent stabbings were before or after gunshots were fired. Police did not name any suspects and noted that it was still a "very active and ongoing" investigation.