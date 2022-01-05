13 killed, two others injured in fire at Philadelphia rowhouse, police say

Flames roared through a Philadelphia rowhouse early Wednesday morning, leaving at least 13 people dead and two others in critical condition, police sources told NBC Philadelphia.
Firefighters arrived at the three-story structure in the 800 block of North 23rd Street in the city's Fairmount neighborhood at about 6:40 a.m. EST, authorities said.
It took about 50 minutes to control the blaze, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.
It appeared most of the damage was contained to one building in this densely populated residential neighborhood.
Wednesday's tragedy came 13 years and a week after seven people in southwest Philadelphia lost their lives in a late December 2008 blaze.
This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.