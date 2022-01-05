13 killed, two others injured in fire at Philadelphia rowhouse, police say

Flames roared through a Philadelphia rowhouse early Wednesday morning, leaving at least 13 people dead and two others in critical condition, police sources told NBC Philadelphia.

Firefighters arrived at the three-story structure in the 800 block of North 23rd Street in the city's Fairmount neighborhood at about 6:40 a.m. EST, authorities said.

It took about 50 minutes to control the blaze, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The scene of a fire at a Philadelphia row house on Wednesday. NBC Philadelphia

It appeared most of the damage was contained to one building in this densely populated residential neighborhood.

Wednesday's tragedy came 13 years and a week after seven people in southwest Philadelphia lost their lives in a late December 2008 blaze.

