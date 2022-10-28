13 rescued from sinking fishing vessel off Virginia, Coast Guard says

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

/ Source: Associated Press
By The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Thirteen people were rescued from a sinking fishing vessel early Friday more than 60 miles off the coast of Virginia, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard responded to a spot 63 miles southeast of Chicoteague after receiving a call for help around 2 a.m., relayed by another vessel, Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Lally, a Coast Guard spokesperson, said.

The fishing vessel and a container ship were involved in an incident and the fishing vessel was taking on water, Lally said. Officials are looking into the possibility that two vessels collided, he said.

Another vessel rescued 12 people and a 13th person, the captain of the sinking vessel, was hoisted by Coast Guard helicopter, he said.

