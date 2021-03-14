13 shot, 2 dead after shooting breaks out at Chicago party

Two people are dead and 13 others were shot at a party in Chicago’s South Side early Sunday morning.

An unidentified suspect began shooting after a disturbance with other people at the party at about 4:41 a.m., the Chicago Police Department said. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and 13 others were also shot.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting in Chicago on March 14, 2021. NBC Chicago

Victims, who range in age from 20 to 44, were taken to nearby hospitals.

At least one was in critical condition as of Sunday morning. One victim only suffered graze wounds and refused medical attention, police said.