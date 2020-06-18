Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

More than a dozen University of Texas football players have tested positive or are presumed to be positive for coronavirus, the school's sports medicine director said Thursday.

The 13 Longhorns players are self-isolating, said Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Medicine & Performance Allen Hardin. Two of them had tested positive last week.

Ten additional Longhorn players are self-quarantining after contact tracing measures were taken, according to a statement from the school's athletics department. Those players are asymptomatic.

Four more players have tested positive for the antibody of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, according to the athletics department.

UT players have returned to campus in two groups for voluntary workouts over the past two weeks, NBC's Austin affiliate KXAN reported.

The first group started COVID-19 on-boarding procedures on June 8, and were required to undergo daily health screenings that included testing and physicals. Voluntary workouts on the field began on June 15.