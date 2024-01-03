13-year-old boy becomes first person to beat original Tetris, video appears to show

A 13-year-old boy said he is the first person to beat the original Tetris and reach the game's kill screen.

The teen, who goes by the nickname Blue Scuti on social media, posted a video Tuesday on his YouTube page showing him appearing to defeat the popular puzzle game. The record was previously held by an Artificial Intelligence bot, according to 404 Media.

Blue Scuti was about 38 minutes into playing the game when he realized he was close to beating it, the video shows.

"I missed it," he says in the video.

"Oh my God," he says as he continues to play. "Please crash."

After Blue Scuti gets another line, the game suddenly freezes and Blue Scuti starts breathing heavily with excitement.

"Oh my God! Oh my God. Oh my God. Yes," he says. "I'm going to pass out. I can't feel my fingers. I can't feel my hands."

Blue Scuti was the first person to beat the game on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, 404 Media reported. He also broke world records for overall score, level achieved, and total number of lines, according to the news publication.

NBC News reached out to Nintendo for comment.

Blue Scuti, who has become a Tetris prodigy, told streamer ITZsharky1 that he had previously gotten close to beating the game in the past.

"My biggest struggle was when the nerves started kicking in after 30 minutes of play," he said.