13-year-old killed, 3 others injured after American family attacked in Mexico

By Janelle Griffith
A 13-year-old boy returning to the United States from Mexico with his family was killed Saturday night in an attack by gunmen south of Texas, according to The Associated Press.
Three other people were wounded, according to the AP.
The attorney general's office in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas said the 13-year-old was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the United States, the AP reported. The victims' names were not released.
The family was traveling in a Chevrolet SUV with Oklahoma license plates and were returning from a holiday visit to relatives in the state of San Luis Potosi, according to the AP, which noted that the highway on which the family was attacked is considered high risk.