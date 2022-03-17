13-year-old was driving truck in Texas crash that killed 9, including New Mexico golf team members

A 13-year-old was driving a pickup truck that crashed into a van carrying members of a New Mexico university's golf teams, killing nine people in West Texas on Tuesday night, officials said Thursday.

An early investigation revealed that the truck had a spare tire in place of its left front tire, according to National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg. That spare tire seemed to have failed, causing the truck to swerve in front of the van.

"A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of the pickup truck," Landsberg said during a Thursday press conference.

The van was carrying members of the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams, who were traveling for a tournament.

Six of the student athletes were killed in the crash, along with a coach. The 13-year-old pickup truck driver and a passenger, Henrich Siemens, were also killed in the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck, in Andrews County, Texas, on March 16, 2022. Eli Hartman / Odessa American via AP

The Texas Department of Public Safety made the determination that the child was driving based on the identification of the remains in the driver seat following a post crash fire, Landsberg said.

Landsberg noted that the NTSB is an independent agency that will investigate the crash but is not involved with potential criminal charges.

This is a breaking story please check back for updates.