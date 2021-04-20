14 people rescued after boat sinks off Southern California coast

People aboard a quickly sinking boat in Southern California jumped in the water as rescue boats arrived Sunday.

Fourteen people were rescued after the 41-foot Carver sunk off Newport Beach, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.

The rescue happened near the entrance of Newport Beach Harbor around 2:45 p.m., the sheriff's department said, and when harbor patrol arrived the boat was being towed by a good Samaritan but sinking fast.

Harbor Patrol, lifeguards and other boats in the area saved the 14 people. The cause of the sinking is under investigation, the sheriff's department said. No injuries were reported.

Newport Beach Lifeguard Battalion Chief Brian O’Rourke told the Orange County Register newspaper that the boat was riding low in the water near the entrance of the channel and when rescue boats showed up, “they just jumped off in fear of their lives.”

The boat sank in around 100 feet of water, he told the newspaper.