Fourteen people were shot, one fatally, at a hookah lounge in Las Vegas, police said.

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. Saturday at a location on East Sahara Avenue.

The victims were taken to the hospital with two in critical condition, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The person killed is a man but police did not release any other information about him.

Authorities believe two men got into an altercation at a party inside the lounge and the "subjects exchanged gunfire, striking multiple people," a news release states.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.