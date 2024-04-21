15 injured in tram accident at Universal Studios

A group of amusement park visitors were injured Saturday evening after a Universal Studios tram accident in Los Angeles, California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. P.T. Saturday night and transferred 15 patients to local hospitals with minor injuries. One person was critically injured, NBC Los Angeles reported.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood confirmed the accident in a statement but provided no details to the circumstances.

"We are working to support our guests and understand the circumstances that led to the accident," the spokesperson said.

Universal Studios is owned by NBC News’ parent company, NBCUniversal.

California Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the incident. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for more information Sunday morning.

According to the park’s website, the tram tour is set to celebrate it’s 60th anniversary on Friday.

The Universal Studios Tour offers park visitors a chance to ride a tram through behind-the-scenes locations of some of the studios famed films while tour guides impart some of the history of the lot.

Many of the locations are still utilized for filming so the locations may change. One popular attraction on the tour that has been consistent includes recreations of scenes such as a "Jaws"-style shark attack.