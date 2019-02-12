Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 2:29 AM GMT By Doha Madani and Associated Press

A family of five was found shot to death in a rural Texas home on Monday morning, sheriff's officials said.

Officers found multiple victims of "apparent gunshot wounds" in the home in the unincorporated community of Blanchard, about 70 miles northeast of Houston, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Byron Lyons, chief deputy of the sheriff’s office, said emergency responders received a call for help around 10:30 a.m. local time.

The victims include the elderly couple who owned the home, Linda Delaney 72, and Carlos Delaney, 74. The other three victims are Ashley Delaney, 27, her husband, Randy Horn, 54, and their 15-month-old daughter.

Authorities found one survivor, who was only identified as Ashley's mother by police.

"The person who was found inside the house was not harmed; they were locked in a back bedroom," Lyons said. "She is being interviewed. She is not a suspect at this time."

The woman woke up to a commotion outside the room and called her son. Her son then called police to the scene.

The sheriff's office said its detectives are investigating along with the Texas Rangers and would not confirm whether they believe the case is a murder suicide.

"We're waiting for the autopsy to come out so it will be able to determine whether or not Randy Horn will be our suspect or he will be a victim in this," Lyons said.

The victims' bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for further investigation.