15 people injured when ‘pedal pub’ overturns in Atlanta

Fifteen people were injured, two critically, when the pedal bar they were riding on overturned in Atlanta on Saturday, officials said.

Three were in serious condition and the remaining 10 had minor injuries, Atlanta Fire & Rescue spokesperson Alyssa Richardson said by email.

All were taken to area hospitals, she said. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. in Midtown Atlanta.

"This was a single vehicle accident," Atlanta police Officer Steve Avery said by email. "A 'pedal pub' with multiple passengers was trying to negotiate a turn but was apparently going too fast and turned over."

Pedal Pub, part of a limited liability corporation based in St. Paul, Minnesota, offers tours of two to four Atlanta beer-serving establishments per trip.

Its website states that the rides have a 15-person capacity. It's not clear if that includes what it calls the "pilot." Pedal Pub's website says its passengers' safety is a priority and that its pilots are thoroughly trained.

In Atlanta passengers are allowed to their own alcoholic beverages except hard liquor in plastic cups onboard the vehicle, the website says. In some of the other U.S. cities where Pedal Pub operates it is allowed to serve beer onboard.

It calls its vehicles "the original party bike." The rides are handmade in the Netherlands and durable, Pedal Pub's website says.

The corporation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.