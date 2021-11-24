15-year-old arrested in Colorado shooting that injured 6 high school students

A 15-year-old boy was charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection with a shooting that injured six high school students at a Colorado park, Aurora police said Tuesday.

The teenager, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested Monday and charged in the Nov. 15 shooting, police said in a statement.

He is alleged to have been the driver of a Chrysler 300, one of two vehicles involved in the shooting that occurred about 12:45 p.m. at Nome Park, less than half a mile from Aurora Central High School.

Six students from the high school, who range in age from 14 to 18, were wounded in the shooting, police said.

Investigators believe at least two people in the park fired back at the Chrysler and another vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, and detectives are trying to identify those shooters, police said Tuesday.

Police characterized it as a drive-by shooting. Both vehicles have been found.

None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, but school resource officers used a tourniquet to help one of the victims, police have said.

Police said last week that two of the victims "have a long physical recovery ahead of them."

The shooting happened in central Aurora, about 10 miles east of Denver.