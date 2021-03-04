15-year-old boy dies days after shooting at Arkansas junior high school

A 15-year-old boy who was shot by another student at an Arkansas junior high school earlier this week has died, officials said Wednesday.

The teen, identified by the Watson Chapel School District and his family as Daylon "DaeDae' Burnett, had been in intensive care at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock since the Monday shooting.

"It is with great sadness that according to the mother’s Facebook page, Daylon Burnett has passed away," the Watson Chapel School District said Wednesday in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor confirmed the child's death, citing the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office in Little Rock. A Pulaski County Coroner’s Office employee referred requests for comment back to police.

Another 15-year-old shot Burnett at 9:59 a.m. local time in a hallway outside Watson Chapel Junior High School's main office, according to police. While the department has not revealed a motive in the shooting, DeFoor said it was "targeted."

Monday was the first day back to in-person classes for Watson Chapel students after days of remote learning due to a water issue. Students at the junior high school went back to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to the shooting. They were scheduled to return to in-person classes on Thursday.

"It is imperative that all students take advantage of the many, many professionals who will be present to provide counseling and guidance to our students as they return to school," the district said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a judge set the suspect's bond at $1 million.

He was being held in Jefferson County’s juvenile detention center on a charge of first-degree battery. A homicide charge has not been filed. His next hearing is set for April 12.

It was not clear if he had an attorney.