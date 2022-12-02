15-year-old boy dies after falling off train while subway surfing in Brooklyn

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling off a train while subway surfing in Brooklyn, police said.

The teen had been riding on top of a southbound J train on the Williamsburg Bridge on Thursday morning at around 11:30 a.m. when he fell off, the New York City Police Department said in a statement.

The boy fell underneath the train and made contact with the electrified third rail, the statement added.

Officers responded to the incident, but the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not identify the teen.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which is responsible for public transportation in the New York City metropolitan area of New York, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.

Thursday's incident comes after a number of subway surfing cases were reported this and last year.

In June, a 15-year-old boy was critically injured after hitting his head while subway surfing on top of a New York City train. The boy was believed to have been riding on top of the train car as it entered the station and struck his head on “an unknown object” and suffered “severe head trauma,” police said at the time.

Earlier that month, a video circulated on social media had showed about eight people subway surfing, running and also dancing on top of a northbound J train as it passed over the Williamsburg Bridge.

Thursday's incident is not the first time a case of subway surfing has turned deadly. In October 2021, a 32-year-old man died after falling on the tracks also while on a J train over the Williamsburg Bridge.