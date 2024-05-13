15-year-old killed in Florida boating hit-and-run remembered as 'magnificent dancer, special girl'

Just days after a fatal hit-and-run boat crash, a South Florida community is mourning the tragic loss of a 15-year-old girl.

Ella Riley Adler was identified as the teen who was struck and killed by a boat while she was waterskiing in Biscayne Bay on Saturday afternoon.

Since the tragic incident, there has been an overwhelming response from Adler’s community, including her school and ballet company she danced for.

Adler appeared in regular performances with the Miami City Ballet, including in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker.

The 15-year-old was described as a well-rounded student -- an active member of the Ransom Everglades School dance team, Jewish Student Association as well as the speech and debate team.

Ransom Everglades Head of School Rachel Rodriguez sent a statement to NBC6 Monday in response to Adler’s sudden death.

“Our hearts are broken and our community has been devastated by this tragedy. Ella shined in our classrooms and on our stages, and she embodied the mission of Ransom Everglades School,” Rodriguez stated. “We extend our deepest sympathy to her family and our prayers are with all who are mourning her loss. In this time of unspeakable pain, we have been moved by the outpouring of kindness and compassion from the Ransom Everglades community. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to lean into our core values and provide support and care to the many students and members of our professional community who are grieving.”A funeral service was being held Monday at Temple Beth Shalom for Adler.

Friends are also speaking out, remembering the teen as not only a talented performer, but a beloved young person.

“Special little girl. She was a great dancer. She was my daughter’s best friend. It’s a tremendous loss. She had such a bright future. Very sad, very sad,” family friend Loren Pierson said.

Fellow students described Adler as well-known and friendly.

“It’s really sad to hear. I heard she was a really nice girl and was on the dance team and had a lot of friends. I can’t imagine the pain they’re going through,” student Miles Gelber said.The Miami City Ballet also released a statement on the teen’s death.

“We at Miami City Ballet and the Miami City Ballet School are utterly devastated by the heartbreaking news of this tragic accident. Ella Adler was not just a beloved student and a magnificent dancer who graced our stage in George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker; she was an integral part of our family, radiating potential and promise whose kindness, warmth, and infectious joy were known to all,” the statement read. “Our hearts go out to Ella’s family, friends, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and adoring her. As we come together, we will profoundly grieve the loss of Ella, and hold dear the precious memories we were fortunate enough to create with her.”

A witness also provided NBC6 a photo of the immediate aftermath, which captured what appeared to be gray yacht next to a police boat. The witness said Adler had been waterskiing from the gray yacht.

Photo shows yacht Adler was reportedly waterskiing from before another vessel struck her.

Officials also said the vessel that fatally hit her was described as a light blue center console, possibly with blue or dark blue bottom paint and three or four white outboard engines. It was last seen heading westbound from Nixon Beach in Key Biscayne on Saturday afternoon.

FWC officials also confirmed to NBC6 on Sunday that the teen was not actively waterskiing when she was hit.

“She was just in the water with the board attached to her feet and wearing a life jacket,” an FWC spokesperson said.

The FWC is continuing its search for the boat and said a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or aiding the investigation.