154 pounds of bologna seized at Mexican border by U.S. customs officials

More than 150 pounds of bologna was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations Agriculture Specialists in the El Paso, Texas, area on Thursday morning, according to a press release by CBP.
The 14 rolls of Mexican bologna were prohibited from entering the United States because the pork has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. pork industry, CBP said in the release.
The seizure was made at the Bridge of the Americas international crossing after a Chevrolet pickup with a Texas license plate entered the port from Mexico.
After a CBP officer spotted the red rolls behind the rear seat of the Chevrolet, the officer asked the driver what he was bringing into the United States, to which the driver replied he had frozen rolls of turkey ham.
A secondary exam located the 14 rolls of Mexican bologna, which weighed a total of 154 pounds. The meat was seized and destroyed and the driver was released.
"It is important that travelers understand they should declare all items they are transporting from abroad to avoid fines and penalties. A properly declared prohibited item can be abandoned at the port without consequence," said CBP El Paso Port Director Beverly Good.
CBP assists with enforcing laws for 40 other government agencies, such as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the release.