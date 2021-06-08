A 17-year-old who was shot outside a Texas high school Monday was hospitalized in critical condition.

Fort Worth Police said they responded to Eastern Hills High School at 5:20 p.m. CT and found the teen was shot in the neck. Police said in a statement that the shooting appeared to stem from a fight.

Detectives were still searching for the shooter Tuesday, police said.

The victim was brought to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said. It was unclear if he or the suspect were students at the school, according to police.

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported that the shooting happened outside of the school's gymnasium where a volleyball game was about to start. The game was canceled.

A district spokesman directed calls for comment to police. Eastern Hills High School's last day is scheduled for June 18.