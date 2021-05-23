16-year-old dead, 5 other teens injured in Ohio shooting

A 16-year old died and five other people were injured after gunfire broke out in Columbus, Ohio, late Saturday night.

Columbus police said 16-year-old Olivia Kurtz was brought to the hospital and died just after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Among the other people shot were two other juveniles, both of whom were brought to the hospital and are expected to recover. Three 19 year-olds were also injured in the incident and brought to the hospital to have gunshot wounds treated.

Some underwent emergency surgery and all should recover, according to a statement from Columbus authorities

Two other people suffered minor injuries attempting to flee the scene, police said.

The shooting broke out at the Bicentennial Park Amphitheater, NBC Columbus affiliate WCMH reported.

What sparked the shooting remains unclear, and police have not identified a suspect. Authorities have also not said if one person was shooting or if there were multiple shooters.

The incident occurred at a private event that was promoted on social media, according to the police statement.