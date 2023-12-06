17-year-old arrested in carjacking of FBI agent in Washington, D.C.

A 17-year-old was arrested Monday in connection with last week’s armed carjacking of an FBI agent in Washington, D.C., police said.

The teenager was arrested and charged as an adult with armed carjacking with a gun in the Nov. 29 robbery, police said Tuesday.

The off-duty FBI agent was not injured. The agent was getting out of a vehicle and was robbed at gunpoint after being approached by two people, police said.

The two attackers fled in the agent’s vehicle, which was later recovered, police said.

The number of carjacking incidents in Washington this year has more than doubled compared to last year.

According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department, over 900 incidents have occurred this year so far, 77% of which involved guns.