17-year-old arrested in deaths of high school students Lyric Woods and Devin Clark

The 17-year-old accused of killing two North Carolina high school students has been arrested, weeks after their bodies were found off a road in Orange County.

The sheriff's office announced the arrest on Wednesday but said it could not release any details because of juvenile protection laws.

The teen was wanted in the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, who were reported missing before their deaths. Their bodies were discovered on Sept. 18 by two men who were riding four-wheelers, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. It appeared that both of them had been shot.

"We hope this apprehension provides some relief to the families and friends of Devin and Lyric, who have experienced an excruciating loss," Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a statement Wednesday.

"Obviously, the capture of the suspect does not restore their loved one to them. The grieving process is a long one, and we hope the community will continue to support them in their pain."

Lyric Woods, left, and Devin Clark. Orange County Sheriff's Office WRAL Orange County Sheriff's Office; WRAL

The sheriff's office previously filed a juvenile petition against the suspect, initiating a process to have the teen tried as an adult in the state’s superior court system. A sheriff's office spokesperson said Thursday that the case is still in juvenile court.

Woods was a freshman at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Clark was a former football player at Eastern Alamance High School. Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, told NBC affiliate WRAL of Raleigh that the teens were good friends.