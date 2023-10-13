17-year-old arrested in Morgan State University shooting, warrant issued for another teen

A 17-year-old was arrested in Washington, D.C., and charged with attempted murder in the Morgan State University shooting that left five wounded last week, Baltimore police announced, and another teen is being sought in connection to the campus violence.

The unidentified 17-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday without incident, and he has been charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, the Baltimore Police Department said in a statement Friday morning.

Detectives have also issued an attempted murder warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in connection to this shooting, police said, adding that Williams was considered armed and dangerous.

The Baltimore Police Department said it worked with Washington, D.C., police and federal law enforcement agencies to identify and find the shooters from surveillance video obtained during the shooting.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody," Richard Worley, the commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, said in the statement. "While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city."

“The Morgan Community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” David Wilson, the president of Morgan State University, said in the statement. “We look forward to the day when all the individuals involved in the shooting are made to be held accountable for what took place.”

Baltimore police had been searching for suspects after five bystanders were wounded following gunfire during homecoming week celebrations on the campus last Tuesday night.

The police department had asked the public for help in identifying persons of interest and released videos and images it said were related to the shooting investigation.

Worley said at a news conference last week that the injured were believed to be “unintended targets” in what was “probably a dispute between two smaller groups.”

Four of the victims are Morgan State University students and all have since been released from the hospital, authorities said. The injured, four men and one woman, ranged in age from 18 to 22, and had been hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, campus police have said.