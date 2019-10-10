Breaking News Emails
Three people were killed and three others injured when a teenager driving the wrong way on a Connecticut interstate crashed head-on into another car Wednesday night, according to police.
Abigayl Lanphear, 17, was killed when she plowed the Mercedes she was driving south in the northbound lanes of I-95 near North Stonington into a Honda, according to Connecticut State Police. The driver of the Honda, Roger Noel, 85, and a passenger, Dorothy Noel, 83, were also killed.
Yvonne Noel, 56, and Cynthia Plaziak, 62, who were riding in the back of the Honda, were injured. Noel suffered serious injuries, while Plaziak had minor injuries, the report said.
Jada Laboy, 17, who was sitting in the passenger seat of the car Lanphear was driving, also suffered serious injuries, according to police. Lanphear would have celebrated her birthday at the end of the month, while Laboy's birthday is Tuesday.
Everyone involved in the crash was from Rhode Island. North Stonington is in southeast Connecticut near the Rhode Island state line.
Connecticut State Police said they began getting calls about a wrong-way driver on I-95 at about 7:45 p.m. Almost immediately after those first reports, other reports came through that there was a crash.
A portion of the interstate was closed for several hours after the collision, which is under investigation.