17-year-old killed, multiple students injured in Florida Keys boat crash

A 17-year-old died on Monday and seven are injured after a boating accident near Boca Chita Island off the coast of Miami on Sunday evening, according to officials.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, a 29-foot Robalo boat with 14 people onboard struck a channel marker while sailing in the Intracoastal Waterway at the south end of Cutter Bank, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a statement to NBC News.

"All 14 occupants, which included 12 juveniles and two adults, were ejected from the vessel," the statement read. "Good Samaritans and multiple responding agencies recovered the occupants from the water and transported them to land and ultimately to hospitals to receive medical attention if necessary."

Alcohol is not believed to have contributed to the accident, the FWC said.

Luciana Fernandez, a 17-year-old senior in high school, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. She died on Monday morning, according to NBC Miami.

The school she attended, Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, shared the news of her death and recalled her "beautiful smile."

"Known for her smile, larger than life personality and signature laugh, Lucy was a joy to all who knew her and a shining light at our school," a statement on the school's Facebook page read.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lucy’s parents and younger brother, as well as her family and friends, and we share in their grief during this time of great loss."

The school also held a vigil for Fernandez on Monday "to pray for the repose of her soul," according to the post.

Seven others were injured in the accident, including two adults and five 17-year-olds, according to the FWC. Their conditions are unknown.

The six other individuals on the boat, all 17-year-olds, were uninjured.

Most of those onboard students at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County, NBC Miami reported.

The FWC is continuing to investigate the Sunday evening accident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one of the agencies that responded to the accident, encouraged boaters to stay safe by having "safety equipment in working condition, including a working VHS radio and life jackets for everyone onboard."