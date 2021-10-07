18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Eighteen former NBA players were arrested and charged Thursday with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million, officials said.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

Those charged face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.