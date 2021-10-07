IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

18 former NBA players arrested by federal authorities in alleged health care scam

Glen "Big Baby" Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics, and former high school sensation Sebastian Telfair are among the defendants.
By Tom Winter and Jonathan Dienst

Eighteen former NBA players were arrested and charged Thursday with defrauding the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan out of $4 million, officials said.

The defendants include Terrence Williams, Alan Anderson, Anthony Allen, Desiree Allen, Shannon Brown, William Bynum, Ronald Glen "Big Baby" Davis, Christopher Douglas-Roberts, Melvin Ely, Jamario Moon, Darius Miles, Milton Palacio, Ruben Patterson, Eddie Robinson, Gregory Smith, Sebastian Telfair, Charles Watson Jr., Antoine Wright, and Anthony Wroten.

Those charged face a count of conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

David K. Li contributed.