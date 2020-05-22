Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

An Arizona woman visiting Hawaii was arrested after allegedly violating the state's mandatory order that tourists and returning residents self-isolate for 14 days.

Alyza Alder, 18, of Gilbert, was taken into custody on Wednesday at a fast-food restaurant in Laie where she was working, according to a press release from the governor's office.

Alder arrived in O‘ahu on May 6 and days later began posting photos of herself at beaches in Laie and Hauula. Investigators said that during the time she should have been under quarantine, Alder got a job at a local restaurant.

Alyza Alder, of Gilbert, Ariz. Courtesy Dept. of Public Safety

She was arrested after a local resident reported to authorities that Alder was allegedly in violation of the emergency order.

She's being held on a $2,000 bail and faces charges of violating the order and for "unsworn falsification to authority," according to the release.

It is not clear if Alder has legal representation.

“The 14-day self-quarantine rules protect everyone’s health and safety," attorney general Clare Connors said in a statement. "As we’ve said before, if you come to Hawaii with the expectation that you can ignore the self-quarantine order, you very likely will be reported, arrested and end up in jail facing hefty fines. All of us must do our part to protect ourselves, our families, friends and guests.”

A New York City tourist, Tarique Peters, 23, was arrested in Hawaii last week after also allegedly violating the quarantine order. He was taken into custody after residents saw him posting photos to social media of himself at the beach.

Staff at the hotel where Peters was staying also told authorities that they saw him leave the premises several times while he was supposed to be self-isolating.

The Hawaii Transportation Department in April said travelers arriving in Hawaii must self-quarantine and sign a document acknowledging that violating the rule is a criminal offense that could result in a $5,000 fine and/or a year in jail.