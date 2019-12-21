18-year-old getting breast-enhancement surgery went into coma, lawsuit says

An 18-year-old Colorado woman's breast-enhancement surgery in August went wrong, putting her in a coma in which she has remained since, her parents allege in a lawsuit.
Emmalyn Nguyen's parents allege negligence in a lawsuit filed in Arapahoe County Court against the doctor and nurse who allegedly administered anesthesia to the young woman before her Aug. 1 surgery.
The lawsuit says that the pair, Dr. Geoffrey Kim and nurse anesthetist Rex Meeker, left Nguyen "unobserved" for 15 minutes after putting her under anesthesia, which the parents claim is contrary to medical best practices.
During the pair's absence, the lawsuit says, something went wrong with the anesthesia. As a result, Nguyen now lives "in a permanent 'semi-conscious' state" and faces "permanent mental and physical impairment" from her brain injury that requires round-the-clock care, including a permanent feeding tube, the suit says.
She has been in a long-term care facility in Denver since late August, the suit says.
NBC News reached out to Kim and Meeker for comment, but did not immediately hear back.
The lawsuit says that after the anesthesiologist and nurse returned from leaving Nguyen unobserved, the doctor found that the teen's lips and face had turned blue and that discoloration was spreading across her body.
After checking her vital signs, the doctor and nurse discovered that Nguyen had suffered cardiac arrest and after a short pause they performed CPR for two to three minutes before Nguyen's heart rate and pulse returned, according to the lawsuit. Nguyen crashed again, however, requiring another three minutes of CPR before she stabilized.
The lawsuit claims she appeared "neurologically unresponsive" after that and had likely suffered a brain injury, but the doctors waited five hours to call 911.
Lynn Pham, Nguyen's mother, told CBS News affiliate KCNC that Kim told her that everything was normal afterward.
“He said ‘Everything is fine, Emmalyn is fine, everything is good,’” she said. “‘She’s young, she’s healthy, she’ll be OK, it’s just taking her long to wake up.'”
It appears that Nguyen will never be able return to her normal state, the parents claim.
“She will remain in a nursing home essentially nonfunctional with someone feeding her through a tube for the next 50 years,” the family's attorney, David Woodruff, told Fox-affiliate KDVR.
Pham said she hopes to help others by sharing her daughter's story.
"We’ve decided to share her story to prevent this from happening to anyone else and to help others be aware of the risk that can happen," Nguyen's mother, Lynn Pham, said in a Facebook post. "Please think carefully when trusting your own life under someone else’s hands. This could happen to anyone and unfortunately it happened to our beautiful daughter."