19 injured after tree falls on Maryland garage during children's birthday party

19 people were injured in Maryland on Sunday after a tree fell on a garage during a child's birthday party, officials said.

The tree fell on the garage in Pasadena, about 20 miles south of Baltimore, during a severe storm, according to NBC affiliate WBAL.

The victims said they were celebrating outside where the storm rolled in, and took shelter in the detached garage, thinking it would be safe there, the local affiliate reported.

Six people were trapped by the tree when The Anne Arundel County Fire Department arrived on the scene. All were extricated "within 45 minutes," they wrote on Twitter.

Among the 19 injured and taken to the hospital, 17 were adults and two were children, the fire department said. One was critically injured, five were seriously injured, and 13 suffered minor injuries, according to Anne Arundel County.