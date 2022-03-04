19 kids taken to hospitals after SUV drives into California preschool

Nineteen children were taken to hospitals after a vehicle crashed into a California preschool Thursday, police said.

No deaths were reported and none are expected in the crash that happened around 2:30 p.m. in Anderson, south of Redding, police said.

The majority of the children who were hospitalized were taken to medical centers as a precaution, Anderson police said.

A Suzuki SUV crashed into a preschool Thursday Anderson, Calif. Anderson Police Dept. via Facebook

Fourteen children were transported by ambulance, police said in a statement. Five others were taken to hospitals by their parents, Police Chief Jon Poletski told the Redding Record Searchlight.

Ten of the 12 children taken to two Dignity Health hospitals were treated and released, and two were transported to UC Davis Medical Center, where they were stable, Dignity spokesperson Allison Hendrickson said.

Images from NBC affiliate KNVN of Chico showed a hole in the side of the building and a Suzuki inside.

The driver was cooperative and was determined not to be impaired, police said. The crash and what led up to it are under investigation.

In addition to the 19 children, two adults were inside the preschool when the crash happened, police said.