19 students test positive for COVID-19 after Missouri high school graduation, prom

Nineteen students who attended an outdoor graduation ceremony and offsite prom hosted by a Missouri high school in early July have tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Monday afternoon.

St. Dominic High School, a Roman Catholic school in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon, added that two guests who attended one of the events also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school said it would cancel all student activities through August 9. "We are doing so to allow families to take the necessary precautions to help ensure a successful start of the academic school year on August 10, with classes beginning on August 17," the school said in a statement.

The announcement came three days after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appeared to downplay the risk of reopening public schools amid the pandemic, saying in a radio interview that students who might contract the virus in a classroom are "going to get over it."

"These kids have got to get back to school," Parson told the radio station KFTK on Friday. "They're at the lowest risk possible, and if they do get COVID-19 — which they will, and they will when they go to school — they're not going to the hospitals. They're not going to have to sit in doctors' offices. They're going to go home and they're going to get over it."

"We got to move on," Parson added. "We can't just let this thing stop us in our tracks."

Parson's comments provoked intense backlash. Nicole Galloway, the state auditor and a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, blasted the Republican governor for his "stunning ignorance."

"He admitted that he's okay with your kids (and your families) getting the deadly disease when he sends them back to school," Galloway said in a tweet. "Does he not realize multiple American kids have died after being infected?"

